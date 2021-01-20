Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $364,331,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 670.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 41,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

