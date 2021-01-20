Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.15.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.30. 19,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,343. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $164.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

