Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $419.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

