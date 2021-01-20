Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $3.47 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

BMY stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.23. 694,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.