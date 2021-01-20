Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,105,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,523. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

