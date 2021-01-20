Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 465,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,587 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 198,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 65,069 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 656,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,240,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,830,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,344. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

