Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12,547.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,408,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $155.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

