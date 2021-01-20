Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 2,000 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $159.71. 150,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

