Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after buying an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after buying an additional 1,191,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after acquiring an additional 785,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $22,750,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. 194,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,633. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

