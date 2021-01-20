Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $$80.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87.
About Brenntag
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.