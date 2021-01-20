Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $$80.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87.

Get Brenntag alerts:

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.