Brickley Wealth Management Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,752. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

