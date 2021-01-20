BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.62

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 360909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after buying an additional 178,307 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $14,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

