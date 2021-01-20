BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 8,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,663. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 5.08%.

