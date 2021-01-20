Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $63.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,084 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,095,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 964.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 412,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.