British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,503.55 ($45.77).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) alerts:

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,739 ($35.79) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,778.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,697.46. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,496.50 ($45.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £62.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

About British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.