Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. BRP reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.

DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,786. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

