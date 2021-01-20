Brokerages Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report sales of $268.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.90 million to $273.70 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $288.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

