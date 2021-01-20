Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In other Colfax news, CEO Brady Shirley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $269,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $1,129,154 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 914,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -791.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

