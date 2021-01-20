Brokerages Anticipate IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,587. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $113.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,025,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 827.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 281,559 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 205,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after purchasing an additional 136,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

