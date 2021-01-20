Brokerages Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $979.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $979.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $986.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $974.72 million. ASGN posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.41 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $978,471.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,056,217.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 107.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,734,000 after buying an additional 1,346,977 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.19. 3,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,540. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

