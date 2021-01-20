Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. MasTec posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. 6,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,101. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 76.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 111.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.