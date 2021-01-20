Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE OOMA opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $335.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 5.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ooma by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

