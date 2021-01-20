Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post sales of $61.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.59 million to $66.80 million. The Marcus reported sales of $206.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $262.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.57 million to $267.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $604.08 million, with estimates ranging from $568.26 million to $639.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 154.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 141,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 97,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 257.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Marcus stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 649,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,933. The firm has a market cap of $499.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

