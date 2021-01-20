Brokerages Set American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Target Price at $39.20

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $462.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. Analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $54,441.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,609 shares of company stock worth $81,155 over the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 74.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 52.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 112.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 1,045.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 71,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

