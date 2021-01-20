Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $43.54

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.54.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
BOOT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. 720,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.
In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Read More: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.