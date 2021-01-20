Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $43.54

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. 720,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.