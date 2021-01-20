Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target at $45.92

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.98. 24,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,897. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $911,684.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $772,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,485.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,181 shares of company stock valued at $22,145,768. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,908 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,172,000 after purchasing an additional 429,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,068,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

