Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $112.77

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,917,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after acquiring an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,590,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,468,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $102.50. 967,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

