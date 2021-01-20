Brokers Offer Predictions for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $342.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.66. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

