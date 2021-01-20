Brokers Offer Predictions for Velodyne Lidar, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $853,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $22,428,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $261,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

