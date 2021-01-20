Brokers Offer Predictions for Velodyne Lidar, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million.
Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $853,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $22,428,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at $261,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.
