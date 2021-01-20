Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

BEPC traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.66. 486,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,776. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

