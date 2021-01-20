Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.40

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 3702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05.
In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 157.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 356,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 218,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,228,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after acquiring an additional 176,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 134,920 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,164,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)
Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.