Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.40

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 3702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 157.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 356,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 218,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,228,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after acquiring an additional 176,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 134,920 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,164,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

