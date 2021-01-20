Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $9.04. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 300 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposit; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgage, small business, and commercial construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

