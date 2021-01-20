BTC Lite (BTCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 43.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $104,471.38 and approximately $49.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.00536055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.03934961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012948 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.