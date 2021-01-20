Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,185 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.