Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,654 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

