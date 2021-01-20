Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.