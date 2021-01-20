Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWX stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

