Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 27.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.03 and a 200 day moving average of $246.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

