Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.51 and a 200-day moving average of $171.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.