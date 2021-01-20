Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $814,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 189,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $390.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.20 and its 200-day moving average is $343.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,864 shares of company stock worth $10,118,640 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

