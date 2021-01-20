Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Twitter by 3.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Twitter by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Twitter by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $3,693,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,168 shares of company stock worth $14,625,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

