Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

