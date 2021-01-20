Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.64. 95,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average is $115.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

