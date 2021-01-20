Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $15.20 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 3.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,661,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $129.84. The stock had a trading volume of 82,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,680. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average of $142.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

