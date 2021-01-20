Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,194 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after acquiring an additional 495,516 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,684,000 after acquiring an additional 78,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

