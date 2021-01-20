Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 1,640 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 191,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,292,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,809,000.

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

