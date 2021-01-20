Busey Wealth Management Sells 506 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $734.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,650. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $718.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.67. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

