Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BZZUF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

