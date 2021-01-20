BZEdge Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $117,319.22 and $1,243.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BZEdge has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00043843 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.
  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00118582 BTC.
  • Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
  • KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
  • Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00071249 BTC.
  • Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00257547 BTC.
  • IZE (IZE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.
  • Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064235 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge. The Reddit community for BZEdge is https://reddit.com/

and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com.

Buying and Selling BZEdge

