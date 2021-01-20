Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $3.48. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 965,227 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

